Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.52% of Celestica worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 5.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,015,000 after buying an additional 667,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Celestica by 83.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Celestica by 104.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 451,051 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $4,478,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Celestica Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.