Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.62.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$23.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,300,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,461. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.33.

Insider Transactions at Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, with a total value of C$1,241,500.00. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, with a total value of C$1,241,500.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090. Company insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

