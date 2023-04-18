Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Centogene alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Trading Down 4.2 %

Centogene Company Profile

Shares of CNTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 16,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,299. Centogene has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

(Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.