Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. Central Garden & Pet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,981. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.