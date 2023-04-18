Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 954,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPWHF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Ceres Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 950 ($11.76) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 1,560 ($19.30) to GBX 1,155 ($14.29) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.50.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Price Performance

CPWHF stock remained flat at $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

