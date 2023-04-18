China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,257. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. China Shenhua Energy has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.