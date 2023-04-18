City (CHCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.88%. The business had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. On average, analysts expect City to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

City stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. City has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on City in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on City in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,006.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,006.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 539 shares of company stock worth $48,774. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of City by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in City during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in City during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in City during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

