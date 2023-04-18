Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Up 18.9% in March

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 87.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,498,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $19,780,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 812,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $4,662,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 267,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,876. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a current ratio of 51.56.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 39.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 187.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

