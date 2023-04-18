Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $149.00. The stock traded as high as $161.02 and last traded at $161.01, with a volume of 616817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.14.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.56.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

