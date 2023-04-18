Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 1,081,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,369,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 621,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

