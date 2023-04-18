Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang Sells 500 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.68. 187,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $151.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.925 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,363.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 261,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 832.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 243,096 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.