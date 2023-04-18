Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.91 and last traded at $70.88. Approximately 2,779,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 19,432,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,994 shares of company stock worth $1,471,991 and have sold 156,632 shares worth $10,456,432. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,424,122 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $121,180,000 after purchasing an additional 482,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

