CoinLoan 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,787.19 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.00 or 0.00029716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $17.54 million and $22,787.19 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

