Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.3% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,228,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,071,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

