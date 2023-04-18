Comparing TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) & Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and TG Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 2 9 0 2.82 TG Therapeutics 2 0 4 0 2.33

Profitability

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $88.67, indicating a potential upside of 117.59%. TG Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.16%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -194.71% -110.15% -43.09% TG Therapeutics -7,124.10% -173.03% -82.11%

Risk & Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and TG Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $363.33 million 7.88 -$707.42 million ($10.11) -4.03 TG Therapeutics $2.79 million 1,078.03 -$198.34 million ($1.46) -14.08

TG Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats TG Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.