Compound (COMP) Price Hits $45.59

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Compound has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $331.34 million and approximately $26.75 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $45.59 or 0.00150425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00072039 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00037293 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00041417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

