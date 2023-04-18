Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,182 First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,024,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

