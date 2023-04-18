Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,557 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.95. 2,321,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,622,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

