Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $44.44 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,251 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $44,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $27.67. 579,701 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

