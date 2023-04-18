Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,568 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.35. The company had a trading volume of 825,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,816. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

