Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 542 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.51. 511,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

