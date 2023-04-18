Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 23,724 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SCHX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 518,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,191. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $53.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.