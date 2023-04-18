Contrasting AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) & Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mullen Automotive and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A AcuityAds 0 0 5 0 3.00

AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A -622.62% -285.52% AcuityAds -1.39% -5.84% -4.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Mullen Automotive and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and AcuityAds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 2.51 N/A N/A N/A AcuityAds $93.10 million 0.98 -$580,000.00 ($0.01) -159.84

Mullen Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AcuityAds.

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive Inc. is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

About AcuityAds

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.