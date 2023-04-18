Contrasting Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) & goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) and Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for goeasy and Vanquis Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score goeasy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vanquis Banking Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

goeasy presently has a consensus price target of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.87%. Given goeasy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe goeasy is more favorable than Vanquis Banking Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets goeasy N/A N/A N/A Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares goeasy and Vanquis Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.7% of goeasy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Vanquis Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares goeasy and Vanquis Banking Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio goeasy N/A N/A N/A $1.24 57.41 Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A $1.12 1.77

Vanquis Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than goeasy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

goeasy pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vanquis Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.8%. goeasy pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vanquis Banking Group pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

goeasy beats Vanquis Banking Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor. The Moneybarn segment includes non-standard vehicle finance. The company was founded by Joshua Kelley Waddilove in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, United Kingdom.

