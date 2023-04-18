Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,440 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.82. 157,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

