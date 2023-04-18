Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $575,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Tobam grew its stake in Gartner by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gartner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,845,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gartner by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.71.

Shares of IT traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.45. 60,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.96. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

