Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $238,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Aflac by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Aflac by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 339,519 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

AFL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 500,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.