Copperwynd Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.56. 3,408,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,106,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

