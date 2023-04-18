Copperwynd Financial LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Biogen accounts for about 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $292.48. 172,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,972. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.76.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

