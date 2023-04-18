Copperwynd Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.2% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

GILD traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 967,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,167. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.