Copperwynd Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.81. The company had a trading volume of 181,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,950. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $269.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

