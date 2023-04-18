Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $22.31

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $20.83. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 36,206 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 2.66.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258,817 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Articles

