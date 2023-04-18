Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,020,793,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $494.73. 458,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.64 and a 200-day moving average of $489.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $609.18. The firm has a market cap of $219.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

