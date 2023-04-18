Costello Asset Management INC Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 3.9% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $111,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.20. The stock had a trading volume of 386,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

