Costello Asset Management INC Sells 3,760 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $224.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,977. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

