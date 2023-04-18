Costello Asset Management INC Sells 590 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,302,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,798. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $165.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JJSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

