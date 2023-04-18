Covea Finance Boosts Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Covea Finance boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.75. 226,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.