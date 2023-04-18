Covea Finance Sells 14,757 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Covea Finance reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.63.

Shares of ARE traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.76. The stock had a trading volume of 269,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.94 and a 1-year high of $203.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

