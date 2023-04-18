Covea Finance Sells 5,679 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Covea Finance lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.9% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $39,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.60.

Shares of ORLY traded up $9.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $907.11. 85,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $838.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $817.67. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $907.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

