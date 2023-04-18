Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 580.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDEFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Credito Emiliano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

Shares of CDEFF opened at C$7.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.85. Credito Emiliano has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.97.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.