Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.76% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.48. 3,411,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,897. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

