Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWEGF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEGF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in Northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

See Also

