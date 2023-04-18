Critical Contrast: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) versus Ring Energy (NYSE:REI)

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ring Energy and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy 39.92% 22.07% 10.20% Crescent Energy 3.16% 108.88% 12.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ring Energy and Crescent Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy $347.25 million 1.01 $138.63 million $0.95 2.04 Crescent Energy $3.06 billion 0.67 $96.67 million $2.19 5.53

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ring Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy. Ring Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

35.6% of Ring Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ring Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ring Energy and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ring Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crescent Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33

Ring Energy currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 286.60%. Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.99%. Given Ring Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ring Energy is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Ring Energy has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Ring Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T. Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

