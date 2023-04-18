Cronos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.31 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $17.31 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00069797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00041320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00022010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.