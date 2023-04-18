Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Increased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.45. 116,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,968. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.86. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

