CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,205,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 4,023,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,686.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup lowered CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYAGF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 584. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $11.37.
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
