D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

