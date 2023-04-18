Daqo New Energy (DQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DQ opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after purchasing an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 802,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after purchasing an additional 195,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 636,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

