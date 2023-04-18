DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $140.62 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $140.62 million and $676,864.12 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $4.37 or 0.00014477 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,190,977 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.35222998 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $636,759.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

