Decentralized Social (DESO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $749,228.95

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $150.08 million and approximately $749,228.95 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.25 or 0.00047153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

